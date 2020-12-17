Wreck causes power outage near 144, Brisbon Rd.

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A wreck near 144 and Brisbon Road has caused power outage in the area.
Richmond Hill Police, Richmond Hill Fire, and Georgia State Patrol are all on scene.
Georgia State Patrol is working the scene and has confirmed it is a single vehicle wreck. They say one person was in the vehicle and did not suffer major injuries.
At this time GSP is investigating the cause of the wreck.
GSP says the vehicle hit a power box, causing the power outage.
