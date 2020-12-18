Bulloch Co. employees donate toys for those in need

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Bulloch County employees got an early start of Christmas spirit and brightening the holidays for kids who might not have a Merry Christmas otherwise.
Next week, the Claus’s will be busy with gifts all over the place. Friday morning, they were in Statesboro to collect some.
Bicycles surrounded the tree in the county annex lobby. Santa and Mrs. Claus came by to pick up all the toys the county employees had bought and donated.
They’ve done this for the past several years and say it gives them a chance create some Christmas cheer - for less fortunate kids, and for themselves - especially during a pandemic.
“It’s been so tough. Everybody’s been centrally-focused and working on their own things. This has been a time we could really remember what the spirit of the holidays is all about,” Bulloch County Human Resources Director Cindy Mallet said.
Santa will take the bikes to TMT Farms to help with their distribution.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.