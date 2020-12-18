Chatham Charcuterie shows us to build a Charcutewreath

Chatham Charcuterie: How to make a charcuterie wreath
By Cyreia Sandlin | December 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 10:33 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sydney Lassen from Chatham Charcuterie showed us how to build a beautiful holiday wreath, made entirely of cheese and charcuterie!

Here are the ingredients you’ll need.

For more inspiration, check out Sydney’s Instagram and Facebook pages: @ChathamCharcuterie

  • Sugared cranberries
  • Prosciutto
  • Genoa salami
  • Dried figs
  • Manchego cheese
  • Brie cheese
  • Gingerbread men cookies
  • Chocolate gingerbread stars
  • Cinnamon sticks
  • Honey
  • Rolled wafers
  • Bonne Maman jam
  • Chocolate covered pretzels
  • Yogurt covered pretzels
  • Raspberries
  • Olives
  • Baby dill pickles

