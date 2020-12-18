Chatham Charcuterie shows us to build a Charcutewreath

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sydney Lassen from Chatham Charcuterie showed us how to build a beautiful holiday wreath, made entirely of cheese and charcuterie!
Here are the ingredients you’ll need.
For more inspiration, check out Sydney’s Instagram and Facebook pages: @ChathamCharcuterie
- Sugared cranberries
- Prosciutto
- Genoa salami
- Dried figs
- Manchego cheese
- Brie cheese
- Gingerbread men cookies
- Chocolate gingerbread stars
- Cinnamon sticks
- Honey
- Rolled wafers
- Bonne Maman jam
- Chocolate covered pretzels
- Yogurt covered pretzels
- Raspberries
- Olives
- Baby dill pickles
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.