Chatham Co. Commission discusses options for fire service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was the current Chatham County Commissioners last meeting Friday. On Jan. 4, they will swear in three new members and a new chairman.
On their list of items will be an old topic that’s been discussed for a long time, fire subscriptions.
“This is a big, huge policy decision,” Assistant County Manager Linda Cramer said.
Chatham County Commission had their second fire service workshop Friday to look at the options available to them.
Right now, fire providers collect subscriptions, but Chatham Emergency Services Chief Chuck Kearns says that’s not working well. He says they currently have about 10,000 properties who are not paying which hurts the bottom line.
With that said, the county is looking at other ways to collect the needed funds. County staff explained they could do this by adding a fee, a tax or even creating their own fire department. As commissioners discussed their thoughts on the choice, the county also sent out 4,000 survey’s to unincorporated residents to get feedback.
“The mere fact that the county commission and the incoming county commissioners have all been educated so far in these last two workshops is a very positive thing for our department, our personnel and in the long run all the people in Chatham County,” said Chief Chuck Kearns, Chatham Emergency Services. “This is not just an unincorporated area thing because there’s plenty of people right here in Downtown Savannah that get in their car and they are going to drive through our jurisdiction.”
For those who want to fill out the survey the county plans to open an online portal Monday to further gain feedback which will help lead their discussions. Results from the survey are expected by mid January.
County staff says they plan to discuss the results, options and more again with commissioners in February.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.