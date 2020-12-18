Chatham Co. Commission receives update on rise in COVID-19 cases

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County commissioners got a much needed update on COVID-19 in our area.
The Coastal Health District’s director says while we aren’t as bad, the state numbers are on the rise. Dr. Lawton Davis also explained how the vaccine rollout is going here in the area.
“Today there were 410 new cases reported in the Coastal Health District, that is the third highest daily total yet. Last time we had more than that was back on July 10,” Dr. Davis said.
Numbers are increasing and Dr. Davis says that is in part because of Thanksgiving activities, which makes the coming week vital. He asks those celebrating the holiday to do so wisely by avoiding large indoor gatherings, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.
Though the Coastal Health District was the first in Georgia to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Davis says there’s some hesitation to get the shot.
“What we’ve found is that only about a third of people to whom the vaccine is being offered are willing to take it which is a little bit disappointing. So, you know the rollout has not been quite as swift as we would like,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis said he got his shot and feels fine and Commission Chair-elect Chester Ellis says he volunteers to get his vaccine publicly.
“I had a conversation with my doctor three times alright so I’m waiting on my time to come, I’m not jumping the line or anything but when my time comes I’m going to be first in the line,” Ellis said.
While estimates say the general public won’t have access to the vaccine until at least early Spring, the health district plans to work with the county to build a public awareness campaign.
Until that day, they will continue to assist healthcare workers with the Pfizer vaccine which requires a special freezer. Dr. Davis says the second vaccine from Moderna does not and will be strategically placed as a result.
“What we would anticipate doing with our vaccine supply is when Moderna ships, we will probably concentrate Moderna out in our smaller health departments around the state and we will probably keep the Pfizer in Chatham and Glynn and vaccinate there with those products,” Dr. Davis said.
As vaccinations continue for healthcare workers, Dr. Davis says the health district did order another shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine and do expect a shipment of Moderna’s vaccine that could come as early as this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.