City of Vidalia closing City Hall to public after spike in COVID-19 cases

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Vidalia is taking a step back after they saw a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last week.
City Manager Nick Overstreet says closing City Hall is just one of the things they needed to do to do their part in bringing the case numbers back down.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Toombs County has had more than 1,800 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. What they’re worried about is the recent spike.
On Thursday, there were 30 new confirmed cases reported.
Overstreet says the city took it upon themselves to take action to the rise in cases they’re seeing, by closing City Hall to the public. Overstreet says they also made this decision after two city employees tested positive and some found out they made direct contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Overstreet says with a sudden rise in cases they had to, again, be very cautious.
“It feels like where we were earlier in the year when we had to close City Hall. Right now, we’re just being very cautious taking care of our employees, but also taking care of our citizens because it is a two-way street and we want to protect everybody as much as we can,” Overstreet said.
Overstreet says they’re not sure when they plan on opening City Hall back up to the public, but they are still operating and are available if people need them.
