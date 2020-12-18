Cold morning followed by sunshine!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds cleared out overnight, helping temperatures fall just below freezing inland and mid 30s closer to the coast. Add in the wind, and many of us will wake up to wind chills in the 20s!
Dress warm before heading out the door, even though we’ll have plenty of sunshine, temperatures will still be in the 40s as we approach lunchtime.
Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 50s, which is still about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year. Our Friday evening will be dry, but chilly with temperatures falling back into the 40s after sunset.
Friday Tybee Tides: 10:51AM 8.0′ I 5:14PM 0.5′ I 11:07PM 7.2′
Saturday morning will be cold with a brief inland freeze likely and frosty conditions possible once again around the Savannah metro. Highs top out near 60 on Saturday as cloud cover returns. There is also a slight chance for a shower or two.
Sunday morning will be warmer, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s. Scattered showers are possible along with highs in the mid 60s. These showers could linger into the Monday morning commute with commute temperatures near 50 degrees. Rain departs by the afternoon with drier weather settling in through the middle of the week.
Temperatures return to above-normal as we approach Christmas, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Rain is possible on Christmas Eve, ahead of a surge of colder air moving back into the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Some models are suggesting a big cool down, with Christmas morning temperatures in the mid 30 with highs back in the 40s and 50s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
