Davenport House Offers Hospitality, History During Holiday Season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools are out for winter break, but that doesn’t mean your family has to stop learning.
Old Town Trolley will continue to spread holiday cheer and Savannah hospitality this year. Thanks to the Davenport House, passengers on the Holiday Lights & Sights Tour will also walk away with some historical knowledge. Director Jamie Credle says the museum’s tradition of participation began as a way to share a different perspective on the home.
“It allows us to interpret the house for holiday time and have people actually see it.”
And also a way to introduce themselves to new visitors.
“Brings a lot of people who may not have come to see a geeky house museum tour, and it exposes them for the first time to what we’re doing. And for some people it’s a tradition, but I think, particularly this year, we’re getting people from Florida, people just wanting to come to a safe place.”
Beginning the Saturday after Christmas, you’ll also be able to explore the home by candlelight. Credle says she always enjoys sharing how the holiday season has changed over time.
“We talk about the 19th century, when people didn’t celebrate the holidays the way they do now.”
She believes some of those lessons will be especially applicable to our own lives this year.
“The holidays for people like the Davenports, we’ve done research on this, they didn’t decorate the homes the way that we do. They didn’t give a voluminous amount of gifts. A holiday is about being with your family and being grateful that you’ve made it through another year.”
Holiday Lights & Sights Tours:
- Nightly through December 24
- Tours begin every 30 minutes between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Reservations required
- Face masks required
- Adults: $28.88
- Children (4-12): $19.25
- To buy tickets, click here.
Candlelight Tours:
- December 26 - 30
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (open house style)
- Adults: $12 in advance, $16 at the door
- Children: $6 in advance, $8 at the door
- Face masks required
- To buy tickets, click here.
