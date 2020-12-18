DHEC to implement digital user-friendly death and birth certificates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting in the New Year, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they will launch a fully web-based system to generate more intuitive birth and death certificates.
DHEC’s Office of Vital Statistics in charge of the project and they say the system has undergone a multi-level software overhaul to strengthen security and enhance the overall user experience.
These changes will impact the appearance of birth and death certifications to make it easier to locate pertinent information, officials say.
“The changes are part of efforts to provide ease of use for those requesting these documents most frequently, as well as for the staff who prepare them,” DHEC Office of Vital Statistics Director Caleb Cox says. “This new formatting also makes it easier to locate important information.”
The updated system will also be an improvement for funeral home staff, coroners, and medical personnel who regularly input birth and death certificate information, officials say.
The Office of Vital Statistics says people can find additional information and online resources on their website.
The newly formatted certificates will begin to be issued Jan. 4, 2021.
