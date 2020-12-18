Exploring Lake Warren State Park

HAMPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - From trails to fishing, Lake Warren State Park offers a variety of outdoor activities for those of you looking to get out and explore. Brian Byers traveled to Hampton County to check it out in this edition of “Exploring Our Parks.”
Lake Warren State Park
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1079 Lake Warren Road, Hampton, S.C.
- Following CDC guidelines
- Rent a john boat:
- Rentals include trolling motor, life jackets and paddles.
- $25/day
- To rent, contact park (803) 943-5051
