Ga. Department of Labor waiting for next steps of next possible COVID-19 relief package

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawmakers are working to finalize a $900 billion coronavirus relief package. It could potentially include a $300 federal unemployment bonus.
The Georgia Department of Labor is waiting for the next steps on the CARES Act.
Georgia Department of Labor’s commissioner said the office is working with the state’s congressional delegation, as he has concerns about the future of the CARES Act.
While Commissioner Mark Butler wouldn’t go into detail about what the new CARES Act could look like, he says he’s seen some of the provisions, calling it an “administrative nightmare.”
If the bill passes, it will be up to the Department of Labor to figure out the logistics behind the new process. Essentially, however long it takes the Department of Labor to get a new system up and running, that’s how long unemployed Georgians will have to wait for their check.
“If you’re trying to delay people’s payments, then pass the bill like you’re writing it because it’ll take us months and months just to do the programming for some of the stuff you’re talking about. They need to kind of just stick to what they’ve been doing and don’t come up with anything new,” Butler said.
All federal CARES Act unemployment insurance programs are set to end on Dec. 31, but the GDOL encourages claimants continue to request benefits after the programs end in the event Congress passes new legislation or extends these programs.
