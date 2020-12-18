Georgia employers fail to keep pace as more seek work

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers are returning to the labor force in Georgia more rapidly than employers are adding jobs, driving up the state’s unemployment rate.
The state Department of Labor says Georgia’s jobless rate rose to 5.7% in November from 4.5% in September. Georgia’s labor force rose by 80,000 to an all-time high of nearly 5.2 million in November. But the number of people reporting actually having a job rose by much less. That pushed the number of unemployed Georgians above 296,000.
A separate survey of employer payrolls also shows a slowing employment rebound. Georgia businesses hired 20,000 more people in November. It was the smallest gain since payrolls began rising again. Employer payrolls remain about 137,000 jobs below February’s record mark.
