Kemp says Georgia will keep paying for nurses in pandemic

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says the state of Georgia will keep paying for extra nurses to assist hospitals and nursing homes that have struggled to find staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican made the announcement Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey received a coronavirus vaccine to show the vaccine is safe and effective. Kemp says Georgia will commit as much as $70 million to pay staffing agencies that are providing extra nurses through March.
The state is spending $250 million on the program this year, using federal money. Georgia will use state money if no federal money is available.
