Savannah radio station, hospital team up for Christmas surprises

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC tagged along with 98.7 The River for big surprises at Memorial Health.
The Savannah radio station, its listeners, and the hospital teamed up to grant holiday wishes for patients and their families.
Every season the radio station reads around ten heartfelt letters describing the families’ personal stories and their needs. Listeners send items, gift cards, money, and even help pay utilities!
The station also gives a $2,000 American Express gift card.
“So, they can actually go and buy whatever they need whether that’s gas or food or clothing or toys for the kids. We want them to know that we got their backs and we are trying to help them out and enjoy the holidays,” said Mark Robertson, with 98.7 The River.
“I love you. I love you. I love you because this is the best surprise I ever had,” cancer survivor Gwendolyn Frazier said.
This is the 22nd year The River and their listeners have granted holiday wishes!
