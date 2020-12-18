S.C. reports record-high number of new COVID-19 cases at more than 3,600

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina set a new record high in the number of daily newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3,648, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.
That breaks the previous daily record, 3,217, set one week ago.
Friday’s report also listed 130 probable COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths and one probable death.
That update brought the total to 247,361 confirmed cases, 19,715 probable cases, 4,512 confirmed deaths and 360 probable deaths from COVID-19.
Results from 14,060 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 25.9% positive rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
