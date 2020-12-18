Second Harvest holding final food distribution event of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is hosting its last Drive-Thru Food Distribution event of the year on Friday, Dec. 18.
It’s happening at Memorial Stadium from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., or until supplies run out. Everyone will need to enter the stadium off of Skidaway Road.
Organizers ask that you clear a space in your trunk and stay in your vehicle while they load the food.
This is the organization’s last Mobile Food Pantry distribution for Chatham County in 2020.
