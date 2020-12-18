Several Beaufort County high school athletic teams quarantining

Several Beaufort County high school athletic teams quarantining
Beaufort County School District. (Source: WTOC/File)
By WTOC Staff | December 18, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 1:16 PM

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District says several boys high school varsity basketball teams are currently quarantining as a result of three positive players in the district.

The following is a list of the teams currently quarantining, according to BCSD:

May River High School Basketball

  • 1 positive player
  • 12 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29
  • 12 Junior Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29
  • 2 coaches quarantining thru 12/29

Battery Creek High School Basketball

  • 1 positive player
  • 11 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/30
  • 1 coach quarantining thru 12/30

Beaufort High School Basketball

  • 1 positive player
  • 13 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/30
  • 2 coaches quarantining thru 12/30

Bluffton High School Basketball

  • No positive players
  • 13 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29 as a result of playing Beaufort High School
  • No coaches quarantining

Bluffton High School Varsity Cheerleading

  • 1 positive athlete
  • 10 athletes quarantining thru 12/29
  • 1 coach quarantining

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.