Weekend Forecast: Sunshine then showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a minute this morning, I thought I was having déjà vu but the sun did reappear and it’s a lovely day cool day. Expect temperatures around 53° at 5:23pm sunset and they’ll quickly fall to around 40° at 8pm, so grab a coat if heading out tonight.
Prepare for freezing temperatures away from the immediate coast: cover your plants, and make sure your pets will be warm enough. Daybreak Saturday 33 patchy frost with subfreezing temperatures in cities like Statesboro, Sylvania, Claxton, and Baxley but mostly sunny. We’ll warm to the upper 50s in the afternoon and clouds will begin to increase before sunset.
Sunday Daybreak not as cold, 45° cloudy and spotty showers through about lunchtime. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60, mostly dry until late afternoon/evening. Another area of low pressure is approaching from the west that’ll give us another round of rain Sunday night into Monday.
Right now, Monday morning looks wet with some sunshine in the afternoon, 48/62.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the sun returns and we’ll have mornings near 40 degrees and afternoon highs in the low to middle 60s.
Thursday, Christmas Eve, I’m tracking a strong cold front that has a decent amount of moisture associated with it. The day starts mild in the upper 40s, with middle 50s along the coast. We warm to the middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies with afternoon rain and evening rain.
The air behind the front is cold. Expect freezing conditions waking up Christmas Day, I may even adjust this to widespread 20s away from the islands. Afternoon highs will barely make it to 50°.
Marine forecast: SAT...NE winds 10 to 15 kts Seas 2 to 3ft. SAT NIGHT...NE winds 5 to 10kt. Seas 2ft. Seas 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. SUN...N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2ft. A chance of showers.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.