Candidates make Savannah-area stop ahead of upcoming Senate race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia’s Senate runoff election is just weeks away, and the four candidates are making stops around the state, urging voters to cast their ballot.
Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock were in Garden City Saturday afternoon.
The event featured a performance by rapper Common, who also took the time to express his support for the two, saying they’ll fight for several issues that the Black community continues to face. The most important being systemic racism.
Ossoff and Warnock also addressed the crowd about why winning these high-stake senate seats is important.
“Together we’re building a movement for health, jobs, justice for the people,” said Jon Ossoff. “Health, jobs, justice for all the people, Savannah.”
“I think the purpose of public policy is to make things better for the next generation, and that’s what I intend to do,” said Reverend Warnock.
Senator Ted Cruz made a stop in Savannah on Saturday, campaigning for the Republican incumbents, Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
The event is one of several campaign stops part of the “Save America” bus tour around Georgia.
As many eyes are on Georgia’s two senate runoff races, Senator Cruz reminded the crowd why these races are so important, as it will determine which party controls the Senate.
Cruz says if Ossoff and Warnock win the two senate seats, he believes Americans will be faced with higher taxes, an open border, and defunded police departments.
The Texas senator says he was inspired to see many Georgians at Saturday’s rally.
“The people of Georgia believe in common-sense conservative values,” said Senator Cruz. “People of Georgia want lower taxes, less regulations, and a lot more jobs. They don’t want to see socialism come to this country.”
The “Save America” bus tour continues throughout the state until December 21.
