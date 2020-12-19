Midtown Pizza holds fundraiser addressing community needs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One local pizzeria opened their doors just a few months ago. The owners say their mission is to give back to their community as much as they can.
Owner Jerome Davis says pizza started as a tradition in his family. Every Friday night, they’d sit and enjoy one. Three months ago, Davis and his business partner opened up the pizza shop turning a tradition into a business.
“We just feel blessed and honored to be a part of this community and we want to be able to give back,” says Davis.
At the core, Davis says Midtown Pizza stands for community engagement and giving back. They’ll be holding a ‘holiday pizza drive’ for the next two weeks to help feed deserving families this holiday season.
“One of the voids that we saw, here locally, was just the lack of school lunches,” said Davis. Now Chatham County [Schools] isn’t currently meeting, it’s all virtual, a lot of kids especially in this neighborhood depend on those lunches so our goal here is to fill that void.”
Children ages 10 and under will receive two free slices of pizza during their holiday break. This will go until the start of the new school year. But that’s not all.
“Any lunch special or 14” pizza that’s purchased, we’ll give away two to a local charity or to a family that you’ve identified could deserve it,” Davis said.
Davis says this is just the first of many times they plan on helping the community, one slice at a time.
“We’re going to do this consistently,” he said. " It’s not just going to be for Christmas. We’ll probably have a special every month where we’ll donate a portion of our sales or we’ll partner with a local ministry or nonprofit to help them with whatever needs they have.”
