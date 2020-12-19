Mother of slain community activist presented with mural

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Community leaders, friends, and family of Kareem Smalls gathered on Montgomery street on Saturday afternoon to present a mural marking a lifetime achievement award made by local artist Panhandle Slim. The mural celebrated Kareem’s life and his work in the community to his mother.
Attendees also gave out food and toys for children at the event.
Kareem was shot on Draper Street last month and was trying to drive away when he wrecked his car at the intersection of Gwinnett and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. He used his clothing brand “Free Lunch Baby” to not only make apparel items but to also give out free lunches to up to 1,000 children.
His death is still under investigation.
