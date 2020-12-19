Rain returns on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly cloudy skies hold overhead this evening with temperatures remaining in the 50s. This evening will be mostly dry, but a few light showers are possible closer to midnight.
We’ll see light widespread rain move in overnight into Sunday morning. The rain and clouds will stop us from cooling drastically, with Sunday morning lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and closer to 50 degrees at the beaches.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 6:09AM 1.1′ I 12:35PM 7.2′ I 6:50PM 1.0′
Sunday morning will be wet, with light showers diminishing in coverage as we approach lunchtime. Despite the cloud cover and showers, afternoon highs will still be able to reach about 60 degrees. After a midday lull in rain, showers move back in Sunday afternoon lasting through the night.
Rain lingers overnight into early Monday morning, leaving us with wet roads during our Monday morning commute. The rain will be exiting offshore by daybreak, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s inland and lower 50s near the coast. Drier air begins to filter in, with highs reaching the lower 60s on Monday afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be slightly cooler but dry, with morning lows closer to 40 degrees. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, ahead of our next big cool down. Rain will accompany the system that will move in on Thursday afternoon and evening. These showers will dampen roads and could slow you down if you have travel plans on Christmas Eve.
Dry weather returns for Christmas morning, as rain pushes offshore. Morning temperatures start off in the mid to upper 30s with highs likely only reaching the mid 40s in the afternoon. This will be well-below our average high of 61 degrees on Christmas Day!
Next Saturday morning will be even colder, with another freeze possible away from the coastline.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.