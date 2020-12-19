S.C. reports 2,919 new daily COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 19, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 11:40 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 2,919 daily newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths.

Saturday’s report also listed 79 probable COVID-19 cases, and seven probable deaths.

That update brought the total to 250,386 confirmed cases, 20,151 probable cases, 4,529 confirmed deaths and 366 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The record amount of daily cases in the state was set Friday, with DHEC reporting 3,648 new daily cases.

Results from 12,767 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 22.9% positive rate.

Here are the new cases by county:

1219 COVID-19-Case-Summary-12-19-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the deaths reported:

1219 COVID-19-Death-Summary-12-19-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



