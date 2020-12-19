1st District Congressman issues statement on Georgia baseball team name

“Earlier this week, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue stood up to the P.C. culture and announced their strong opposition to changing the name of the Atlanta Braves. But despite the fact that a strong majority of Georgians believe in preserving the name and legacy of the Braves, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff refuse to make the same commitment. It’s time to hear from Warnock and Ossoff directly: do you support changing the name of the Atlanta Braves baseball team - and will you pledge to join with Senator Loeffler and Perdue in standing firm against the cancel culture warriors attacking our state and its most storied institutions? Georgians have a right to know.”

Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter