1st District Congressman issues statement on Georgia baseball team name

1st District Congressman issues statement on Georgia baseball team name
CoolToday Park will host its first Spring Training Season for the Atlanta Braves. (Source: SOURCE: WWSB)
By WTOC Staff | December 19, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 4:47 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter shared a statement regarding the Atlanta Braves’ team name on Saturday.

“Earlier this week, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue stood up to the P.C. culture and announced their strong opposition to changing the name of the Atlanta Braves. But despite the fact that a strong majority of Georgians believe in preserving the name and legacy of the Braves, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff refuse to make the same commitment. It’s time to hear from Warnock and Ossoff directly: do you support changing the name of the Atlanta Braves baseball team - and will you pledge to join with Senator Loeffler and Perdue in standing firm against the cancel culture warriors attacking our state and its most storied institutions? Georgians have a right to know.”
Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter

The statement comes after Cleveland Indians’ owner Paul Dolan made headlines by announcing that the team will change their name.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Dolan said: “The name is no longer acceptable in our world.”

Dolan said the team will continue to be called Indians until a new name is chosen. That “multi-stage” process is in its early stages and the team will play — and be branded — as the Indians at least through next season.

“We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name,” Dolan said. “We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently reported that the Braves remain committed to their current name.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.