1st District Congressman issues statement on Georgia baseball team name

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter shared a statement regarding the Atlanta Braves’ team name on Saturday.
The statement comes after Cleveland Indians’ owner Paul Dolan made headlines by announcing that the team will change their name.
In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Dolan said: “The name is no longer acceptable in our world.”
Dolan said the team will continue to be called Indians until a new name is chosen. That “multi-stage” process is in its early stages and the team will play — and be branded — as the Indians at least through next season.
“We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name,” Dolan said. “We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently reported that the Braves remain committed to their current name.
