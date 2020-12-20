Georgia Bulldogs facing off with Cincinnati Bearcats in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The College Football Playoff Selection committee has set the stage for this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The No. 9 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will face off with the No. 8 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats.
This will mark the first meeting between the two teams in 44 years.
“We are extremely excited to kick off the New Year, Jan. 1 with a top-10 matchup as the first New Year’s Six bowl played in 2021,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president. “Both of the Cincinnati and Georgia programs have persevered through numerous challenges during this unprecedented season and rightfully earned bids to play in an elite New Year’s Six bowl game.”
The match-up will take place on New Year’s Day at 12:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s ticketing office says the game is already sold out, but fans may still be able to find tickets on Ticketmaster.
