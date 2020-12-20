Hinesville native Harris setting records at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina sophomore running back Kevin Harris is the 2020 Southeastern Conference regular season rushing leader.
The Gamecocks star rushed for 1,138 yards in ten games on 185 attempts, netting 15 touchdowns for Carolina. The 5′10″, 225 pound back also had 21 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown.
According to his bio on the South Carolina Athletics website, “Sophomore running back who will compete for carries following the graduation of three seniors... bowling-ball style of runner who is tough to bring down,” and he certainly did compete. He was expected to battle for the back-up position at USC in 2020, but when starter MarShawn Lloyd went down with an injury in the preseason, Harris stepped up.
On December 5, Harris made Gamecock history at Kentucky, becoming just the ninth player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. He became just the third player in the program to have multiple 200-yard games in a career, joining the likes of George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore. He finished the game in Lexington with 210 yards on 21 carries.
“I mean, it felt good. My O-line did a good job helping me and stuff. I appreciate that,” Harris said after that game.
Harris is sixth in the country (updated Dec. 19) in rushing through all of Division 1 football.
In his South Carolina career, he has scored 20 total touchdowns. Against Ole Miss in November, Harris scored five touchdowns, going 25-243 on the ground.
Harris is a Hinesville native and Bradwell Institute alum.
At Bradwell, he finished his senior season with 1,696 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns.
