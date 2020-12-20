S.C. reports 2,583 new daily COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 2,583 daily newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths.
Sunday’s report also listed 25 probable COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
That update brought the total to 253,034 confirmed cases, 20,372 probable cases, 4,566 confirmed deaths and 369 probable deaths from COVID-19.
The record amount of daily cases in the state was set Friday, with DHEC reporting 3,648 new daily cases.
Results from 11,553 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 22.4% positive rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
