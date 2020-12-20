S.C. reports 2,583 new daily COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 11:30 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 2,583 daily newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths.

Sunday’s report also listed 25 probable COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

That update brought the total to 253,034 confirmed cases, 20,372 probable cases, 4,566 confirmed deaths and 369 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The record amount of daily cases in the state was set Friday, with DHEC reporting 3,648 new daily cases.

Results from 11,553 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 22.4% positive rate.

Here are the new cases by county:

1220 COVID-19-Case-Summary-12-20-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the deaths reported:

1220 COVID-19-Death-Summary-12-20-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



