Scattered showers last into early Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers are advancing over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, dampening the roads for the rest of the day. These showers will continue to fall this evening with temperatures holding in the 50s.
Light rain will exit offshore by about sunrise, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees. Even though rain will be on its way out, roads will still be damp during our Monday morning commute. Give yourself a little extra time to get where you are going in the morning!
Monday Tybee Tides: 7:03AM 1.9′ I 1:26PM 7.2′ I 7:42PM 1.4′
After the early morning rain, clouds begin to clear with afternoon highs in the lower 60s Monday afternoon. Tuesday morning will be slightly cooler with lows back in the low to mid 40s. We’ll remain dry through mid-week, with highs back in mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
Christmas Eve morning will be warm, with lows only falling into the lower 50s. Afternoon highs could approach 70 degrees on Thursday ahead of a front moving in. That front will bring in showers on Thursday, potentially slowing down travel for folks driving on Christmas Eve. Cooler air then arrives, just in time for Christmas!
A few showers could linger close to the coast early Christmas morning, but the afternoon will be dry. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 30s Christmas morning, but afternoon highs will likely only reach the upper 40s! A brief freeze is then possible Saturday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
