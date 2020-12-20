SIAC delays start of winter and spring sports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced on Friday that they are further delaying the start to winter and spring sports until March 1, 2021. The conference said in the release that the decision was made, “after careful consideration of the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff.”
Those sports include men’s and women’s basketball, tennis, golf, track and field, baseball, and softball.
SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore issued the following statement:
“In light of the fluid and dynamic nature of unfolding COVID-19 related developments, this decision was primarily informed by a desire to protect the health and safety of SIAC student-athletes, staff and stakeholders, while also attempting to preserve critically important opportunities for student-athletes to resume conference competition at some point going forward. The SIAC will continue to closely monitor developments and make further adjustments as may be required.”
According to the release, each SIAC school can decide to independently participate in non-conference competition and pre-existing contractual obligations.
Team activities, practice and training opportunities and contests against outside competition will be determined and defined by each school, but must follow NCAA Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport and local COVID-related public health requirements, the conference said.
In another release, Savannah State said that their administration and coaches are working now to adjust winter and spring sports schedules. All schedules will be updated and released in January and February [2021] once finalized.
The release also added that the conference and Savannah State will continue to monitor updates related to COVID-19 and will provide further updates as the situation continues to unfold.
The SIAC did not participate in fall sports.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.