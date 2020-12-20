Two area flag football teams punch tickets to Atlanta semifinals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a 7-0 Saturday afternoon win at home, the Calvary Day flag football team made sure their names would be in the GHSA history books: they punched a ticket to the first GHSA flag football semifinals.
“It feels amazing. I mean, we’ve never really made a final four run before, obviously, because it’s the first year, so we’re just super excited and ready to play,” said Hannah Cail, the team’s sophomore quarterback who threw the only touchdown pass of the game.
Calvary will face Northside-Columbus in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium HD Backyard at 1:30 P.M. EST on December 23.
Winner of that match-up and will get the winner of another local match-up: Greenbrier and Portal.
Those two play that same day, same place at 4:30 P.M. EST.
The championship game will be played on Dec. 28 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
