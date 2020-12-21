Appling Co. woman killed in house fire

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Appling County woman was killed in a house fire on Blackshear Highway, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.
Patricia Ann Reeves, 69, was found on Monday, Dec. 21.
“A motorist driving through Baxley contacted the Baxley Fire Department and Baxley Police Department at 2:19 a.m. about an ongoing house fire,” Commissioner John F. King said. “Local officials found Ms. Reeves’ body while they were putting out the fire.”
The State Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Appling County Coroner’s Office with safely removing the body.
State officials will continue investigating this fire alongside Baxley investigators.
Reeves is the 95th person to die in a fatal Georgia fire in 2020, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.