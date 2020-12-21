Chatham Co. to begin early counting of absentee ballots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections will begin processing absentee ballots ahead of next month’s senate runoff.
Poll workers will begin preparing the absentee ballots on Monday, Dec. 21 at the Elections Annex. This will begin around 10 a.m.
Just like the Nov. 3 election, local officials expect to see a large number of absentee ballots. Starting Monday, poll workers will be able to get an early count of the mail-in ballots received so far. They’ll also be able to check the voter’s information and prepare their ballots so that they will be ready to be put through the machine on Election Day. By doing some of the work ahead of time, it should allow the BOE to get a better idea of their official results.
If you haven’t turned in your absentee ballot yet, you still have time. The following is a list of Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes throughout Chatham County:
- Board of Elections Main Office - 1117 Eisenhower Dr.
- Carver Heights Community Center - 905 Collat Ave.
- Liberty Community Center - 1401 Mills B Ln Blvd.
- Savannah Civic Center - 301 W Oglethorpe Ave.
- W.W. Law Center - 900 E Bolton St.
- Whitemarsh Island Chatham County Police Precinct - 54 Johnny Mercer Blvd.
- Southwest Chatham Library - 14097 Abercorn St.
- Pooler City Hall - 100 US-80
- UGA Extension Office in Garden City - 17 Minus Ave.
Absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Early in-person voting will continue this week. Chatham County voters have the choice of visiting the location of Eisenhower Drive, the Savannah Civic Center, Mosquito Control, and the Islands and Southwest libraries.
If you do plan on voting early in-person, you’re advised to contact your voting location for hours because of the holidays. The satellite locations stop taking voters at 4 p.m. However, the Voter Registration Office has extended its hours until 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21-22, but will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
All Chatham County locations will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
