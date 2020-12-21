Chatham County commissioners won’t get pay increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — New commissioners in Chatham County won’t be getting a pay raise.
The current board backed down from an attempt to increase pay for commissioners by $5,000 a year, removing it from an agenda on Friday.
Chairman Al Scott noted that state law calls for a pay increase to get three readings by the commission. Friday’s meeting was the last for the outgoing commission and would have been only the second reading.
Under state law, commissioners cannot increase their own pay. Instead, a current board can approve a pay raise for its successor. Now, commissioners won’t be eligible for an increase for another four years.
Base salary for Chatham commissioners is more than $27,000. The chairman’s base salary is above $64,000.
