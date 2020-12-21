City of Savannah donates food to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big food donation just in time for the holidays.
Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced city employees gathered more than 26,000 canned food items for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia during their annual food drive.
It’s the thirteenth year City of Savannah employees have gathered up canned goods to help neighbors in need. One loaded vehicle after the next, bags and sometimes even pallets of canned food were off-loaded and taken into America’s Second Harvest to be prepared for distribution.
Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch says 2020 will be a record-setting year in terms of numbers of people America’s Second Harvest has helped, and pounds of food distributed. Crouch noted during today’s news conference announcing the donation that the City’s help came at a crucial time.
“As you know the postal workers food drive which usually happens in May was cancelled this year. So this is huge for us to be able to get ready, to make it through the winter months to make sure that we’re able to continue providing, continue during our mobile food pantries and continue making sure that the people in our community that are at risk for hunger do not have to worry about where they’re going to get food,” Crouch said.
There was a friendly competition among City departments to see which could gather the most donations. This years winner was Savannah’s Infrastructure and Development team.
