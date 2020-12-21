CNET’s Picks for STEM Toys

Holiday gifts that make learning fun
By Sarah Stone | December 21, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 11:38 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is just a few days away, but maybe you’re still looking for a stocking stuffer or you know a child with a birthday coming up. With children glued to their screens more and more for virtual learning and activities this year, you might want to look somewhere a little different for your gift-giving inspiration. We spoke to CNET contributor Bridget Carey about her picks for presents to make learning fun and interactive this holiday season.

