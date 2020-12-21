COVID-19 cases spike in Chatham Co. Jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Chatham County Jail.
According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, as of Monday, 59 inmates have tested positive and 22 staff members tested positive last week.
Since April nearly 2,000 COVID tests have been given at the detention center to track the spread of the virus.
To keep it from coming in, in-person meetings with guests from outside the detention center have been suspended, and services like fingerprinting and background checks are also on hold until further notice.
New incoming inmates are isolated for two weeks and must test negative for the virus before going into the general population, and a co-pay is also being waived for any inmate who thinks they might have the virus.
“We also test all the inmates who state they have signs or symptoms of COVID. They do that by putting requests in on the kiosk or letting their unit nurse know, and we’ve been testing diligently,” said Karen Forchette, Health Services Administrator for the Chatham County Detention Center.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has a YouTube channel with pandemic procedure and informational videos on it.
