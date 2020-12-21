COVID-19 pandemic, slow winter season forces Tybee restaurant to close for January

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The off-season is here on Tybee Island and this year, in particular, it has a greater impact on the small businesses.
North Beach Bar and Grill Co-Owner, Kathryn Williams says for the rest of the month they will operate on a day-by-day basis. She says COVID-19′s impact on their business plus the slow winter season have required them to make some tough decisions.
“Our sales from October to November dropped 53 percent,” said Williams.
Kathryn Williams is the Co-Owner of North Beach Bar and Grill.
“That is unprecedented in our 25 year history.”
Williams says the off season for her restaurant does typically cause a drop in sales, but she says she’s never seen it drop by this much or by early November.
“You’ve got to control the labor cost and if it means closing then that’s just what’s got to happen, so we’ll be day-by-day until the end of the year.”
Williams says she and her staff will open the restaurant for dining based on the weather each day until January because people can’t eat inside safely. Williams says it’s a difficult reality because they typically never close even during this time of year.
“We’re busy with holiday parties, catering, people just out having a good time with their family and friends who’ve traveled here for the holidays and that’s not on the menu this year.”
In order to keep the business running into the new year, Williams says they had to make the hard decision to close for the month of January.
“It’s something that we have to do for the sustainability of the business. I mean owners just cannot subsidize operations indefinitely.”
Williams says her employees are always at the forefront of their decisions and she’s hoping to give them any and all relief.
“What we’re doing now is trying to ensure our staff is eligible for any benefits that come down the pipe. So we will be doing a partial unemployment for all of our staff.”
During the off-season and closure Williams says they will be doing a lot of behind the scenes preparation for when the warm weather returns. Williams says people need to keep supporting small.
“If you want to be able to go get your favorite sandwich or your favorite salad next year, you better support the businesses now so they’ll be there.”
Williams says she’s hoping for more relief from Washington because the financial devastation this year brought is indescribable.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.