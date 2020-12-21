Dalmatian up for adoption visits local fire stations

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks after the Humane Society for Greater Savannah celebrated getting all the dogs in the shelter adopted, they received 16 more.
And one of the new pups took a trip to fire departments in Pooler, Richmond Hill, and Savannah on Monday to spread a little holiday cheer and hopefully get adopted.
Dog breeds like 3 and a half year old Lainey are hard to find these days.
Montana Tohm with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah took a trip to several different fire departments with Lainey to not only spread a little holiday cheer and thank first responders for all they do, but to also get one of the departments to hopefully adopt her.
Tohm says this is the first time they’ve ever had a dalmatian in the shelter.
She says Lainey was one of 16 new dogs they received just an hour and 45 minutes after clearing out the shelter before the holidays.
“We just really wanted to bring her here, spread some Christmas joy. We know everyone is kind of crazy with those last few days leading up to Christmas so we just wanted to say thank you to our local heroes as well as put a smile on their face and hopefully get Lainey adopted,” Tohm said.
Tohm says a firefighter with Bryan County Emergency Services has already put an adoption hold on Lainey.
She says they still have a few pups that need forever homes and are hoping to not have dogs in the shelter on Christmas.
The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., but they will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas.
