Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak high pressure today gives way to a dry cold front Tuesday. We’ll see lots of sun and seasonable temps through Wednesday. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of our next storm system Thursday. A warm front will lift north of the area Thursday morning followed by a cold front Thursday evening. Christmas Eve is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Showers and possible storms will impact any travel plans. Cold, dry high pressure returns Christmas Day into the weekend. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WX DAYS as temps will begin to or below freezing for most of us. Another storm system will impact the area Monday with our next rain chance.
Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 41-47.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs 61-65.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday will become mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday is a First Alert WX Day! It will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and possible storms, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms early, lows near freezing.
Friday is a First Alert WX Day! We start with freezing morning temps. It will be sunny and cold, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.
Saturday is a First Alert WX Day! We start with sub freezing morning temps. It will be mostly sunny and cold, highs near 50.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
Tonight: NW winds at 15-20 knots with gusts to 25 knots, seas at 2-3 feet. Tuesday: NW winds at 5-15 knots with gusts to 20 knots, seas at 2 feet.
