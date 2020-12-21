Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak high pressure today gives way to a dry cold front Tuesday. We’ll see lots of sun and seasonable temps through Wednesday. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of our next storm system Thursday. A warm front will lift north of the area Thursday morning followed by a cold front Thursday evening. Christmas Eve is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Showers and possible storms will impact any travel plans. Cold, dry high pressure returns Christmas Day into the weekend. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WX DAYS as temps will begin to or below freezing for most of us. Another storm system will impact the area Monday with our next rain chance.