Donation made to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire getting a much needed donation Monday, just in time for the holidays.
Sponsors of Savannah Maritime presented a thousand dollar donation to the executive director, staff and board members at the Ronald McDonald House.
The donation was raised through the Maritime’s “after-hours networking event” held the first Wednesday of each month.
The Ronald McDonald House serves as a free temporary home for children’s families who are receiving treatment at local hospitals.
“Our organization was able to keep its doors open, lights on when a lot of charities were not able to do that. We’re able to do that because of great partners like Maritime that step up regardless of the circumstances and show up every year and take care of our children and families. Without them we would be lost,” Executive Director Bill Sorochak said.
This is the seventh year in a row the Maritime after-hours community chose the Ronald McDonald House as their charity of choice.
