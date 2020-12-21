First responders trying to reach downed aircraft in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County and federal officials are trying to reach a downed aircraft in the water on the eastern end of the county.
Authorities from Liberty County Fire Services and the Coast Guard are trying to reach an aircraft which was discovered in the water on Monday afternoon.
According to Liberty County Emergency Management Director Larry Logan, the tail of the aircraft as well as a wing was spotted by Liberty County Fires Services Chief Brian Darby.
It is unknown how many passengers were on board and exactly what time the craft went down.
First responders are trying to reach the craft by boat and the Coast Guard has deployed a helicopter.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.*
