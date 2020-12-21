Georgia Southern locked in ahead of New Orleans Bowl

“If he wants to get on the field, we’re going to find a way. You know, if it’s one play, or a bunch of plays, I don’t know if he wants to do it, if he feels like his body can do it. Obviously, we’re not going to put him in a situation where his health is at stake or anything like that,” Lunsford said. “Shai is a warrior. Has done a lot for this program, and definitely would want to reward him with that if we could.”