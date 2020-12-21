From Injured to Inspiration: Gales named Region 8 AAAA Coach of the Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, Benedictine’s football season came to an end against Jefferson in the state semifinals, but on the Dragons sideline was a triumph much bigger than the final score.
You may remember Devon Gales. Gales was a football player at Southern University, and was paralyzed at Sanford Stadium when the Jaguars were playing the Bulldogs five years ago.
Georgia fans rallied together to help with medical expenses and even get a new home to accommodate his wheelchair.
At a speaking engagement, Jefferson’s head football coach offered Gales a position on the staff on the spot.
2020 marks just his second year coaching, but was just unanimously voted Region 8 AAAA Coach of the Year by his peers.
He said he doesn’t mind that people know him for what happened to him that day in Athens, because it gives him an opportunity to set a good example.
“That makes me smile. That gives me another drive, and I’m just grateful.”
Gales’ younger brother now plays for the Dragons.
He says he hopes to show players that you can turn a negative into a positive.
