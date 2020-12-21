Investigators searching for possible arson suspects connected to fires in Evans Co.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Recent fires in Evans County have investigators looking for an arson suspect or suspects.
The fires happened within days of each other - two of them within hours.
Rubble and debris are all that remains of what’s most recently been the Airport Entertainment Complex. Evans County Assistant Fire Chief Brian Croft recorded video during the fire on December 6. Later that day, fire crews got the call of a barn fire at Long Needle Farm.
“It’s suspicious. I mean, our fire department can go months without having a fire. But having two big ones in about 10 hours, actually less than that,” Croft said.
State fire marshals have declared the complex fire on Highway 301 a case of arson, as well as a house fire in Bellville just days earlier. Croft says this building had been closed for months with the power disconnected. He says they’re all just too close together to be coincidence.
“It’s only four and a half miles from this fire to the next one, and there was a third one that was right outside of Fort Stewart that was only four miles from the barn fire.”
He says they’re still investigating, looking for any connections to point to reasons to suspects.
Anyone with information, no matter how small the detail, is asked to contact the state fire marshal’s office.
