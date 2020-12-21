Lowcountry first responders waiting for vaccination update

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The vaccine for COVID-19 has arrived in the Lowcountry and health care workers have been receiving it for about a week. Now, first responders are wondering when they will be getting theirs.
First responders are being included in the first group of vaccinations nationwide. And in the Lowcountry this week, many are finding out when those vaccinations might come.
As the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed to health care workers on the front lines, other essential employees are finding out when they might be eligible to receive the vaccine. In South Carolina, first responders like policeman and firefighters are in group 1A2. That means once all the health care professionals are vaccinated, they are up next. Along with those who are elderly or at risk.
First responders say they will be spending the next few days being educated on the vaccine so they can make a decision on whether they want to take it.
“You know, we are ordinary men and women that sometimes go into extra ordinary situation. But we are ordinary men and women and we have the same questions that the public does about these things,” Burton Fire Capt. Dan Byrne said.
Once it is offered, the vaccine will be available for everyone who works for the fire department whether they are frontline or administration
One person gets the virus in a fire house and it could spread very quickly, and you could lose a whole shift. So, it will be offered to everybody.
