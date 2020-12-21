Miller Time: Eagles looking to transfer QB to lead in bowl game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that as the Georgia Southern Eagles football team prepares for their bowl game on December 23, they’re beat down and banged up from a tough season.
Because of that, it could be an unlikely player to help carry Southern out of 2020 on a high note.
Georgia Southern’s starting quarterback, redshirt senior Shai Werts has been nursing a shoulder injury he got in the Army game on November 11. He missed the final two regular-season games, though he hasn’t been ruled out for the bowl game.
In the regular-season finale, backup quarterback, sophomore Justin Tomlin went down with ankle injury in the second half. Head Coach Chad Lunsford confirmed that he had surgery, ruling him out of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
It’s Miller (Mosley) time in Statesboro.
“If I’m the guy, so be it, I’m ready to take on the challenge,” Miller Mosley said after the Eagles 34-26 loss to Appalachian State in their final home game of the season.
Mosley came in for Tomlin in the second half against Sun Belt foe App State, where he was able to throw a touchdown pass late in the game. He finished 5-for-14 passing for 122 yards.
Mosley had only seen action in five games as the third string quarterback, and some fans weren’t even sure who the redshirt senior transfer from Wofford was when he entered the game, but that’s the thing-- he wasn’t supposed to be there at all.
“I had a job lined up, and I was actually done with football. I hung up the cleats, and COVID hit,” Mosley explained. “We went on a hiring freeze, and I was looking desperately for places to go, and Georgia Southern welcomed me with open arms.”
Against App, Mosley threw two interceptions, and in the post-game press conference he took responsibility for the mistakes, but even still, Lunsford sees something in him.
“I think he’s a tough dude that wants to win,” Lunsford said in a Zoom press conference. “I do think he has that grit in him.”
At 7-5 and coming off that home loss to the Mountaineers, Mosley said it left a bad taste in the mouths of the Eagles, and they’re looking to leave New Orleans Bowl champions, just in time for Christmas.
“The regular season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but, you know, the good thing is we’ve got another chance,” Mosley told the media. “Not every team in the country can say that.”
That chance comes as Georgia Southern faces Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl on December 23 at 3:00 P.M. EST.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.