Monday: Damp morning, dry afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Our day begins cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. You will need a light jacket, most likely. It’s damp with rain showers around. More rain is likely through the morning commute, followed by drier weather later this morning and through the day.
Under increasing sunshine, the temperature peaks in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. The forecast is dry this afternoon. There is more rain and much colder air on the way.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonably cool and mostly dry.
First Alert Weather Days - Thursday (storms), Friday (morning freeze) and Saturday (morning freeze)
A cold front arrives with widespread rain and storms Christmas Eve. A stronger storm, or two, may occur. Then, much colder, drier weather filters in Thursday evening and night; we’ll wake up to a windy cold Christmas morning. Cold weather lingers through Christmas weekend; we’re alerting you to likely freezes Friday and Saturday mornings.
A freeze is also possible Sunday morning.
Enjoy your Monday,
Cutter
