Mystery gift in Effingham Co. proves Santa is real

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas may be just a few days away, but Santa made an unexpected stop in Effingham County this weekend for an early delivery.
Dropping of toys in the cover of darkness to help brighten spirits.
A drop-off one woman just happened to see in person and can only describe as the magic of Christmas.
“Saturday was a weird night. I’m never here on Saturday nights,” said Effingham County YMCA employee Regina Clontz.
But this weekend Clontz was at the Effingham County YMCA doing some after hours cleaning when she got quite the surprise.
“I noticed a truck slowly pull up to the front of the building.”
A surprise because, of course, they were closed Regina wasn’t expecting anyone.
“I peered out the window thinking at any moment I could call 9-1-1 and everything would be okay. 9-1-1 and then my husband.”
But she didn’t. Instead she watched as a man unloaded something rather large and then drove away.
“I see this huge box with two red bows on it.”
Inside the box she found toys and a note.
“It said, ‘Santa is real.’ As a grownup to know, for that moment in time that Santa is real, is magical.”
The gifts were for the Angel Tree. Helping provide for toys local families in need.
Something organizers at the Y like Tami Snowden worried they wouldn’t be able to do this year.
“It’s been a very bad year for everybody, and we thought we’re really not going to get what we need.”
But after this donation, Tami, too, believes.
“That was actually Santa Claus. I knew it was Santa Claus bringing those gifts.”
Of course, Santa did get a little help with this special delivery.
“Well, Santa is real. That’s all I can say and there’s toys coming kids!”
That special helper, Jerry Brand, hoping inside this package would be plenty of Christmas magic.
“I hope they smile, and I hope there’s joy. I hope the parents have like, can breathe maybe, just a little bit,” said Brand.
A gift we could all use this year and one that Regina will certainly never forget.
“It gave me hope, it helped me believe in the goodness of humanity and the spirit of Christmas. So, it was a gift to me.”
In total Santa and Brand’s gift the YMCA helped them provide gifts for 15 more families this year and allows them to take more applications for their giving tree as well.
