Portal High girls flag football team makes semifinal for first ever championship

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - High schools across Georgia added girls flag football as a sport this year, including Portal High in Bulloch County.
The small town team now finds itself in the final four for the first ever championship.
Portal High might be one of the smallest public schools in the state. Their flag football coach says this inaugural season has been about more than just numbers.
Part of the squad practiced Monday to stay loose before Wednesday’s semi-final game in Columbus.
Georgia High School Association sanctioned girls flag football this year for the first time. Portal started their team this year and have advanced in a tournament that pits schools from Class A through AAAAA against each other. For perspective, Coach Jay Reddick says there are about 120 girls in the whole school while some of their opponents might have 1,200. But he says the small squad hasn’t been intimidated.
“We’ve got a good group of girls, a good group of athletes. You know, they’re going to put seven on the field and we’re going to put seven on the field,” Coach Reddick said.
He says playing during a pandemic has meant getting some wins via forfeit due to quarantines. They hope they can stay healthy for two more games. The team says they’d love to win this inaugural championship.
