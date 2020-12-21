Richmond Hill city leaders approve 2021 budget

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill approved their budget for 2021.
The $9.9 million new budget is about a 4 percent increase from last year.
Mayor Russ Carpenter says the $9 million budget increase really was possible through an increase in their sales tax revenue which he says has remained strong throughout the pandemic. So what does this budget mean for residents? Well, it means increased protection within the fire and police departments and more services that people rely on.
“You go from looking at budget cuts to a slight increase, we’re still very cautious about spending because you’re still in the middle of a pandemic and around Richmond Hill we don’t spend money anyway,” said Mayor Carpenter.
A lot of the money city council members approved for their 2021 budget will go towards the local police and fire departments.
About three new fire personnel and a couple of police officers will be added to each department.
“Over the past three years we’ve gone up 23 percent per year, on average, for our fire department. That includes a seven percent increase in our city police and even increases in some of our recreational spending.”
Many of the people in the city that I tried to talk to about the budget didn’t want to go on camera, but they say they fully agree with more funding being spent on the local first responders because when they call 911 time is of the essence.
Meanwhile, Mayor Carpenter says 2020 ended well financially for the city and that revenue increase will fund the slightly bigger budget.
“In the middle of the pandemic we were certain that our sales taxes would go down, but in reality they went up at one point 10 percent up in some areas so that was an unexpected surprise.”
